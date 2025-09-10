Karen Wright: Enjoying a French escape with food and reflection

Karen relaxing outside the gite

I arrived in France after my event at Silverstone without any hitches or hold ups and as I motored along with a beautiful blue sky above, I really started to unwind.

I think we all hold special places in our hearts where we have created great memories, and my places are France and Greece. On this trip I was heading to a campsite where my love affair with central France began over 20 years ago.

The campsite is a very beautiful one, the owners live in the pretty château and there’s a lake and a gorgeous swimming pool to enjoy plus restaurant and bar. The site is called Chaâteau de Poinsouze and it is the Creuse area. There are emplacements for caravans or motorhomes plus a variety of mobile homes that can be hired and one gîte, which is where I booked for my stay.

I had no fixed agenda for the whole week that we were staying in the gîte. For once, I was happy to sit and stare at the view, to walk around the lake, to swim in the pool and to cook. I find cooking and baking very therapeutic, very relaxing and creative. I spent the afternoons chopping, stirring and generally pottering around the kitchen and I did cook some great things. I made bruschetta served with steak and rosemary and garlic potatoes the first day, then pasta Puttanesca, mushroom stroganoff, milanaise risotto, chicken Provençal, coq au vin and many more things using ingredients that I had been gifted by a friend with a small holding. I also visited the market where I bought some huge tomatoes which I stuffed with risotto and parmesan cheese, tasty and lush!

The time in the gîte also allowed me some space to think and I came up with a few ideas how I might use my passion for cooking. I am considering offering online classes to cook together on a budget making things from scratch. These would be for sale perhaps through Eventbrite or my website. One step on from that I am also thinking of offering to host free classes via charities aimed at carers who have such a tough time managing life.

There is so much to be gained by spending a little time doing things that make you happy, whatever that might be. That is my recipe for life, the ingredients can be whatever you wish!