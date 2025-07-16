Karen Wright: Enjoying all the fun of an action-packed weekend

Karen enjoyed a fun-filled weekend

I love trips away and the last three weeks I have been somewhere different each weekend. Firstly, I went glamping to Wales, then I was in a lovely hotel in Sherwood Forest and last week I was invited to Bishop Auckland to look around the Auckland Project and to see this year's preview of the epic outdoor show Kynren, which is extra special as it is the 10th anniversary show.

I drove up on the Saturday and, after checking into the hotel, I joined the other guests in our party and was taken by coach up into the town centre. Here we were free to wander around the Bishop’s Palace and gardens, the Faith Museum, the Miners Art Museum and the Spanish Gallery, all part of the Auckland project. We finished the afternoon at the Auckland tower where we were served canapes and drinks. I chose an alcohol-free drink which was so delicious, and I managed to wangle the recipe which included rhubarb, I need to work that into the rhubarb festival next year somehow. The canapés were varied but my favourite was slices of grilled peach with Spanish meat and olives on a skewer, very moreish.

In the evening, we took our seats to watch the preview performance of Kynren. Now in its tenth year it goes from strength to strength. The thousand-person cast is made up of local volunteers, who are incredible. There are horses, sheep and geese starring too and the ninety-minute extravaganza takes us through two thousand years of British history and is breathtaking to see. The special effects are astonishing, and the scenes are constantly changing and are smooth and seamless to behold. The end of the performance sees the whole cast assembled with a backdrop of spectacular fireworks. Kynren is a show not to be missed, and tickets start at £30 for adults and £20 for children. The show starts at sunset and ends in starlight and is thrilling, unique and transcends the generations.

After a hearty breakfast the following morning, we were taken to Raby Castle which is steeped in history and very interesting with beautiful gardens. Afterwards we headed on to the Bowes Museum at Barnard Castle where we had our lunch before wandering through the rooms full of stunning paintings and artifacts. What an action-packed weekend, it was fabulous, and I recommend the area and the show to everyone, adults and children alike!