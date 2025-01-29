Karen Wright: Enjoying another action-packed weekend away

Jane on her visit to Brighton

I have just enjoyed another action-packed weekend away, last week it was Oxford and this week I travelled to Brighton. I visit both places fairly often as my daughters live there but ordinarily when I go to Brighton I stay at the Caravan and Motorhome Club site in one of the fantastic glamping pods or take our own caravan.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This visit I was travelling solo and by train so I squeezed in with my eldest’s family, which was smashing. I have really enjoyed the break.

I invested in a Senior Railcard and it really does save a substantial amount on the fares.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The outward leg of the trip I went from Wakefield to Kings Cross then hopped in a tube to London Bridge and then a train to Brighton.

Coming home was similar but I took a train from Brighton to St Pancras and then walked over to Kings Cross for the connection to Wakefield.

It was my grandson’s fifth birthday while I was there and he had invited his whole class to his party. They all came so we had 30 kids running around and enjoying the main attraction which was a bouncy castle.

I managed a sneaky turn too which, I must confess, was hilarious. After the party was over we returned home and I relaxed while all 30 of the birthday presents were unwrapped and played with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following day the kids were in school so I spent some one on one time with my daughter Kit. We even fitted in an aqua class at the local pool before walking home and stopping to admire the amazing Pavilion, one of Brighton’s famous landmarks.

After school we took the children for a session at the bowling alley, it has been many years since I bowled and there has been no improvement in my technique, I finished last by a long chalk!

Something to eat at one of the child friendly pubs at the Marina topped off the celebrations and before I knew it my trip away had come to an end.

However I have plenty of things to look forward to coming up and now it is February are really must get my rhubarb hat on and finalise plans for the Rhubarb Festival in Wakefield in a couple of weeks time.