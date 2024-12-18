Karen Wright: Enjoying my first festive ‘fuddle’ of the season

The cheeseboard came out after pudding

Last week I went to my first ‘fuddle’ of the season! Every time I say that I get people that are not from these parts asking what a ‘fuddle’ is.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I have grown up with the phrase and to me it is normal parlance. For anyone reading this that has not heard of it before it means a social get together, quite often an office party situation, and usually around the festive season. Everyone brings something for the table and something to drink. Another term for it is a faith supper, you must have faith that there will be enough to go around.

My fuddle was with my gym buddies, we met up at the Red Shed in Wakefield and we had a great time. There was lots of faith around too as the table was groaning under the weight of all the sandwiches, sausage rolls, quiche, pizza and so on that had been brought along.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I had double festivities that day as in the evening I went off to a friend's house for a meal. I had asked Susan, the host, if I could bring something and I expected her to ask me to bring cake but - joy of joys - she asked for a cheeseboard. I love cheese so much more than cake and it is much easier to put together too.

The cheeseboard that I took was more of a grazing board, which is a trendy thing now. I used my largest chopping board and bought four chunks of cheese, a cheddar, a brie, a cranberry soft cheese and a blue cheese. I put those on the board first and then laid out some crackers and pretzels and then filled all the gaps with fruit. The fruits I used were red and green grapes, whole clementines, slices of apple and kiwi, raspberries and some fat and juicy Medjool dates. There was a bit of space left here and there, and I filled those with walnut halves and finally a small pot of chutney.

Susan and David had laid the dining table out so beautifully. The glassware was nestled amongst some twinkling fairy lights and a gift for each person too, it really was a pleasure just to look at the table and then of course the meal was scrumptious too. The cheeseboard was brought out after pudding, and it looked gorgeous amid such finery. It was a perfect end to a lovely festive day.