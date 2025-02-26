Karen Wright: Enjoying quality time with good friends

Karen with her friends

My diary has been full recently with little or no opportunities to meet up with my friends. It is so important to stay in touch with your nearest and dearest and factor in some quality time to spend with them.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I don't have a wide circle of friends but the ones I do have I have known pretty much all my life, and they are very dear to me.

I have managed to get out twice over the last week. The first time was a visit to the cinema: it was a miserable dark Saturday afternoon so a perfect opportunity to stay indoors in the large comfortable seats that are in cinemas these days and watch the latest Bridget Jones film. I must admit to crying my eyes out at regular intervals during the film, it was a real tearjerker, but I totally loved it and can recommend it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the film we went for a cosy drink at the Holmfield Arms in Thornes Park and it was grand to sit in there and take the film to pieces. Overall, we agreed, it was brilliant!

On another occasion, we went out for a bite of lunch for a friend’s birthday. The date coincided with the opening day of Gi Gi’s Deli and Cicchetti in Northgate Wakefield.

My friend Ben Hall, who is the proprietor of the delightful Pizza Yard in Kirkgate, has gone into partnership with Christian Lawlor and he is bringing another taste of Italy to Wakefield.

The menu offers some very different and delicious things, and we thoroughly enjoyed our visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We decided to put our next get together in our diaries so we wouldn't let so much time pass.

We’ve decided to meet at the café in Hampsons Plantworld, you may well be surprised at that as a choice but it’s lovely and so good to have a wonder around the garden centre too.

With spring just around the corner, we will get some inspiration to cheer up our own patches of garden.

I have a few interesting things in the pipeline, not least a demo at the Chantry Chapel in Wakefield, a caravan towing course in readiness for the trip I am taking to Germany in May, and finally a week's holiday in Spain!