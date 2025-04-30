Karen Wright: Enjoying some Easter fun and wholesome traditional fare

Karen enjoyed a roast lamb dinner on Easter Sunday

The Easter weekend was quite busy in our house. Our grandchildren were still in Yorkshire and on Good Friday we were thinking where would be a good place to take them.

My Uncle David and his wife Janet suggested the National Coal Mining Museum as they volunteer there and said that there was plenty to keep everyone occupied for a few hours. We agreed to meet them there so that they could show us around a bit and we could have a bit of a catch up too.

The children and their parents took a tour underground and when they emerged back up in the open air, they were full of it. They are only eight and five years old and they were both blown away by the fact that whole families, including small children like them, had worked in mines a couple of hundred years ago. We had taken a picnic lunch with us and fortunately the weather was dry, so we ate outside whilst the children ran about in the adventure playground. We had a good look around everything and had a ride on the little train that took us up to see some ponies that in days gone by might well have been working down the mine too.

The following day my husband John and I went off to enjoy our National Trust membership again, last week Nostell Priory this week Wentworth Castle and Gardens which was only a ten-minute drive from where we live. It was fine and sunny, and the gardens were fabulous. I am sure we missed some sections, but I do intend to visit again so eventually I will have seen all around. We enjoyed an ice cream sat on a bench looking out over the parkland, it was very restful and enjoyable.

On Easter Sunday we stayed at home, just the two of us. It was a lovely warm day to potter around. I did prepare a roast dinner which is quite a rare event, as much as I love cooking, I tend not to focus on the traditional fare much. I roasted a whole leg of lamb until it was falling off the bone and then served it with mash, carrots, parsnips and greens. I managed to cook some near perfect Yorkshires, and the gravy was to die for! I used all the meat and veg juices, added some redcurrant jelly, mustard and a splash of port, heaven on a plate!