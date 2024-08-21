Karen Wright: Enjoying the abundance of blackberries

Apple and blackberry traybake

Last week I had my grandchildren stay for a couple of days and we visited a friend's allotment. It was quite a magical allotment, like something you might see in a French village where most people have a patch where they grow their own produce. There were all manner of fruits and vegetables ripe for picking and the children were very keen to pick some blackberries.

I returned home with a large punnet and even though I am not eating cakes and desserts currently I could not let the blackberries go to waste. I decided to make a blackberry and apple traybake.

After all the children had done all the hard work of harvesting the berries it seemed only right that I should concoct a treat for them, so I set to work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I whisked together 100g of soft butter and 75g light brown sugar and then beat in two eggs. I folded in 175g self-raising flour and a teaspoon of baking powder. I added a couple of tablespoons of custard powder and a dash of vanilla extract.

Finally, I carefully added 150g of blackberries and a diced apple. I lined a shallow rectangular baking tray and then spooned in the cake batter. I dotted a few berries onto the top and a few thin slices of apple. I baked it in a preheated oven for about half an hour at 180 degrees Celsius.

The children were not the only ones to appreciate the cake. It was a hit with all the family and very easy to make too, my husband of course said it would go nicely with a big dollop of custard!

If you find you have picked more berries than you can use straight away, they do freeze well. My tip is to carefully wash and dry them before laying them out on a tray to freeze individually.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once frozen, bag them up or pop them in a tub to use later in the year.

Or you can lightly cook them and freeze them ready to use in a pie or you could make a lovely batch of blackberry jam, which is such a treat in the dark and gloomy days of winter!

It is summer bank holiday weekend and there should still be berries to be found! I wish you all a lovely long weekend, try to get out and about and enjoy our beautiful and abundant countryside.