Karen Wright: Enjoying the abundance of blackberries
I returned home with a large punnet and even though I am not eating cakes and desserts currently I could not let the blackberries go to waste. I decided to make a blackberry and apple traybake.
After all the children had done all the hard work of harvesting the berries it seemed only right that I should concoct a treat for them, so I set to work.
I whisked together 100g of soft butter and 75g light brown sugar and then beat in two eggs. I folded in 175g self-raising flour and a teaspoon of baking powder. I added a couple of tablespoons of custard powder and a dash of vanilla extract.
Finally, I carefully added 150g of blackberries and a diced apple. I lined a shallow rectangular baking tray and then spooned in the cake batter. I dotted a few berries onto the top and a few thin slices of apple. I baked it in a preheated oven for about half an hour at 180 degrees Celsius.
The children were not the only ones to appreciate the cake. It was a hit with all the family and very easy to make too, my husband of course said it would go nicely with a big dollop of custard!
If you find you have picked more berries than you can use straight away, they do freeze well. My tip is to carefully wash and dry them before laying them out on a tray to freeze individually.
Once frozen, bag them up or pop them in a tub to use later in the year.
Or you can lightly cook them and freeze them ready to use in a pie or you could make a lovely batch of blackberry jam, which is such a treat in the dark and gloomy days of winter!
It is summer bank holiday weekend and there should still be berries to be found! I wish you all a lovely long weekend, try to get out and about and enjoy our beautiful and abundant countryside.