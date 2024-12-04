Karen Wright: Everyone comes together at a time in need
I was trying to figure out if rhubarb woks as a soup as it will be the Rhubarb Festival before we know where we are. I won't go into the gory details, but I had to go to A&E and the next day I went to theatre for an operation on my damaged thumb. The whole experience at the hospital - from the emergency department, to theatre and then the ongoing aftercare - was first class, and I was looked after marvellously.
However, the first week post-operation I had my arm, hand and thumb in a cast, and it was very difficult to manage to even stay comfortable let alone work on anything intricate. This is when I was so thankful that I had been busy on a project weeks before. I was asked back in spring if I could make a celebration cake for Wakefield Historical Society as this year is their centenary. I said I would, and I have been modelling and painting the decorations for the last couple of months on and off. I baked the fruit cakes months ago and all that was left to do was marzipan, icing and assembly.
That is when I rallied the troops! Between my husband and myself, we got the marzipan on and then as my youngest daughter Vanessa was visiting, I asked her to help with the icing. It is my experience that most people like to help I and I never shy away from asking. I also had lots of people that follow my social media accounts chipping in and offering to help me out which I found very uplifting.
The cast was replaced by a thumb splint, so I am now able to do more things, but the cakes still need to have those models and paintings attached in time for the celebration on 14th December. The finished cake might not be as perfect as I had hoped but it will have been put together with love and I think that is more important.
Watch this space for a photograph after the celebration party!