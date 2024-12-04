Karen Wright: Everyone comes together at a time in need

Karen needed help icing the celebration cake. Photo: Adobe

I am always busy with one thing or another and if I have things in my diary, I like to make a start on them well in advance if possible. This discipline paid dividends last week as I had a very unfortunate accident whilst working on a recipe in my kitchen.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I was trying to figure out if rhubarb woks as a soup as it will be the Rhubarb Festival before we know where we are. I won't go into the gory details, but I had to go to A&E and the next day I went to theatre for an operation on my damaged thumb. The whole experience at the hospital - from the emergency department, to theatre and then the ongoing aftercare - was first class, and I was looked after marvellously.

However, the first week post-operation I had my arm, hand and thumb in a cast, and it was very difficult to manage to even stay comfortable let alone work on anything intricate. This is when I was so thankful that I had been busy on a project weeks before. I was asked back in spring if I could make a celebration cake for Wakefield Historical Society as this year is their centenary. I said I would, and I have been modelling and painting the decorations for the last couple of months on and off. I baked the fruit cakes months ago and all that was left to do was marzipan, icing and assembly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is when I rallied the troops! Between my husband and myself, we got the marzipan on and then as my youngest daughter Vanessa was visiting, I asked her to help with the icing. It is my experience that most people like to help I and I never shy away from asking. I also had lots of people that follow my social media accounts chipping in and offering to help me out which I found very uplifting.

The cast was replaced by a thumb splint, so I am now able to do more things, but the cakes still need to have those models and paintings attached in time for the celebration on 14th December. The finished cake might not be as perfect as I had hoped but it will have been put together with love and I think that is more important.

Watch this space for a photograph after the celebration party!