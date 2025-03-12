Karen Wright: Grazing table is a delicious thing of beauty

A selection of food on Karen's grazing board

A social gathering no matter what size is not complete without something to eat, well that is my opinion anyway. Sharing food is such a companionable thing and goes way back down the centuries.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back in the Middle Ages at formal dining there were small savoury dishes called entremets, and these were served between larger courses. The word canapé is of course French, and these nibbles started life as very simple morsels of food, usually a slice of toast topped with various things.

When I think back to my earliest memories of family parties, which takes us back to the iconic 1960s, I remember things on sticks (usually stuck into a potato that was covered in foil), hardboiled eggs, ritz crackers with primula cheese spread, pork pie, pickled onions and bowls of plain crisps and salted peanuts. Things did get really fancy one year when my Mum had heard about the latest fad from Scandinavia which was ‘open sandwiches’!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things come in and out of fashion in the food world, but certain things seem to endure on the buffet table. Things on sticks are still the first thing to vanish, followed by cocktail sausages, sausage rolls and pork pies. Of course, cheese features at every party table and a simple cheeseboard with fruit, crackers and chutney ticks boxes for many people.

My latest venture takes in many of these traditions but is prepared and presented in a modern way. A grazing table for a party or a grazing board for a more intimate event is such a striking, almost like a piece of edible art, which is a thing of beauty to look at and of course delicious to consume. I like to include a selection of cheese, deli meats, crackers, pickles, fruits, alongside homemade focaccia and fougasse breads, bite sized quiche, cheese scones, tea loaf and a bowl of homemade hummus and crunchy crudites.

I have prepared grazing tables recently for a group of thirty people for my friend Stephen’s birthday at the Red Shed and a smaller one for a lunch party at my friend Rob’s home. The ingredients can be added to or things removed according to preferences or dietary requirements and of course, you can make space for cakes and desserts to be included too.

These striking spreads are easy to prepare yourself, it is all about how you present it so why not have a go or if you want a spread delivered and set up for you get in touch with me!

www.karenwrightbakes.co.uk