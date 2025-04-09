Karen Wright: Happy memories of enjoying coffee and cake

Karen's coffee cake made with Camp coffee

Food and meals often take us down memory lane, I often notice on some of my online social media groups people enjoying conversations about what they ate as a child or which retro restaurant meals they can remember.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I asked my Mum the other day if she has any memories of eating out as a child. She said they never did anything like that until she was a teenager and when she was out shopping with her mum, they would call for a hot drink and a cake in a cafe somewhere. I have similar recollections; we never ate out as children but on Saturday mum and I would call and have a coffee and cake somewhere in town.

The subject of coffee cropped up recently too. In our house back in the 60s we almost exclusively drank tea, it was leaf tea, no teabags and we made it in a teapot with a tea cosy and strained it into our cups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only coffee we had in the house was called Camp Coffee and it came in a thin glass bottle and had a label with a man wearing a turban and a camel in the background. It was a blend of coffee and chicory, I can't remember ever tasting it!

Imagine my surprise when I discovered that Camp Coffee still exists and not only that it is very popular, especially with cake makers. I was sent a bottle in the post a few weeks ago and the label had been printed with my name on it. The bottle is plastic now and the camel has gone but the man with the turban is still with us!

I decided to use the coffee and make a coffee cake for a friend's birthday.

I didn’t on this occasion add walnuts, which is the classic combo but instead I added a layer of caramel and in the buttercream, along with the coffee I added some Irish whisky cream. For the mixture I used a classic Victoria sponge which was 300g butter, 300g brown sugar, 6 eggs and 300g of self-raising flour. I split the mixture and put it into two 20cm lined tins and baked them at 160c until they were firm, and a skewer came out clean.

The cake looked and tasted lovely and of course it became a bit of a talking point, so many people remembering the very same bottle of coffee had been a staple in their homes way back in the day!