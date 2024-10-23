Karen Wright: Hopping on and off and enjoying the sights

Enjoying the sights of Barcelona

We made it to Spain with our caravan without any hitches, well aside from the tow hitch we need to pull the caravan. We took the long ferry crossing from Portsmouth to Bilbao, it cut out all the driving through France so was a more leisurely way to travel.

I love France but at this time of year many of the campsites have already closed so it made sense to sail directly to Spain.

We arrived early in the morning and made our way to our first site.

A small but very nice site only an hour and a half from the ferry port, we arrived before lunchtime and spent the afternoon and evening relaxing.

We got up and away early the next day as we had about 300 miles to drive right across the country to the coast.

I was a little concerned about the distance, but the roads were good, fast and empty, we checked in to Villanova Park campsite at about four o clock.

The next day we decided to go to Barcelona as it is only about 30 miles north of the campsite. Plan A had been to take the campsite bus however we discovered that it only runs on weekdays so that plan was scrapped. Plan B then, we caught the service bus to the nearest town and then hopped on a train directly to Barcelona which worked perfectly.

When we arrived, I was a bit crestfallen to see the rain, foolishly I had not brought a raincoat, or any coat for that matter.

We decided to buy tickets for one of the hop on, hop off tourist buses that go around the sights. We sat on the top deck, which is normally open to the elements, but they had a rain cover on so we could stay dry.

I think it was a good idea; we were able to get some idea of the layout of the city and what we would like to visit the next time we travel to the area. I could see it is a splendid city and would need more than one day to do it justice anyway.

When we arrived back on site the sun was shining, and we enjoyed the rest of the day sitting outside, which is such a novelty at this time of year.

Our next stop is in the Valencia area so tune in next week for an update! Hasta la Vista!