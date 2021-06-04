Karen Wright: Hot and sunny weather calls for barbecues and al fresco dining!

Karen’s barbecued chicken and pineapple skewers

I enjoyed the sunshine at the Caravan and Motorhome Club site - at Gatwick of all places!

I was booked to do a Zoom barbecue for the club’s “National” virtual event. This is an event usually held in the grounds of a stately home or castle where members of the club can enjoy a whole weekend of fun events.

This year we did everything virtually. I was involved in setting a baking challenge and hosting the barbecue.

I chose Gatwick as a location as it is not far from Brighton, where we were headed next. You can sit and watch the planes come and go, which I love to do.

For the barbecue I made chicken and pineapple skewers. I cooked the chicken in a homemade barbecue sauce to keep the meat juicy, sticky and totally scrumptious. I served the skewers with a tomato and mango salad, which is a family favourite and very easy to put together.

I threaded chunks of chicken and pineapple onto metal skewers, if you use wooden, remember to soak them in water first so they don’t scorch.

I made a barbecue sauce by mixing six tbs ketchup, three tbs runny honey, one tbs white wine vinegar, one tbs Worcester sauce, a splash of Tabasco and one tbs smoked paprika.

I then placed about half of it in a ramekin to serve with the skewers. The rest I brushed all over the skewers, repeating often as they cooked on the barbecue.

The salad is so simple. Cut room-temperature tomatoes into chunks, sprinkle with salt and place in a bowl. Slice a red onion, dice a fresh mango and add to the tomatoes. Stir through a couple of tbs of mango chutney and finally add a handful of coriander.

The Zoom was such fun, especially as I was outside in the sunshine.

And, of course, eating al fresco means summer has finally arrived!