Karen Wright: I love creating fantastic meals that fit into my plan

It has been a few months now since I started to lose weight and build my fitness levels up to try to reverse a prediabetes diagnosis.

I managed to do that after about six weeks, but I still have a long way to go to get to the weight I would like to be. I am quite determined to get there but I am not racing the process, I am happy to take my time and enjoy the journey.

I eat all the things I want to eat but some of the things are kept for treats or built into my calorie deficit. I keep an eye on when and how many carbohydrates I eat and ensure that I have plenty of protein, fibre and good fats. I love to cook so I am embracing the challenge of creating fantastic meals that fit into my plan.

Last week I made a delicious lamb and chickpea curry, this is what I did:

I softened a chopped onion in a little oil and then added a few cloves of crushed garlic and some dried chilli flakes. I use a pack of diced lamb and sautéed that along with my favourite spice mix, which I ordered online from the Twisted Curry Company, but a spoon of curry powder would do the job too. I added a tin of drained chickpeas, some chunks of peeled potatoes and sweet potatoes, a tin of chopped tomatoes and a box of tomato passata. Then I simmered the contents of the pan until the potatoes were soft. I tasted the sauce at this stage and added salt and a good squeeze of lemon juice.

While the curry was simmering, I made some naan, using wholemeal flour. I put the flour into a bowl and then added salt, baking powder and just enough Greek yogurt to bring it together into a dough, it is usually about equal quantities flour to yogurt. I divided the mixture into four and rolled out the naan shapes. I simply cooked them in a very hot and dry frying pan for a few minutes either side until they were puffing up a little and scorching a tiny bit too in spots. I served then with a grind of sea salt, a brush of garlic oil and a squeeze of lemon, scrumptious!