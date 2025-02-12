Karen Wright: It’s so good to be able to interact with people overseas

The two desserts Karen demonstrated

This week I am preparing for one of the online baking classes that I occasionally host for Bake with a Legend. Before the pandemic the classes were in person and to host one, I had to travel to London as that was where the company is based.

However, during the pandemic we tried hosting online and found that not only did it work a treat, but we were able to reach so many Great British Bake-Off fans that live overseas. I was astonished by how many people from America sign up for classes and it is fabulous to interact with people that live so far away.

My class next week is a repeat of a recipe that I put together last year, and it was a popular class then so hopefully it will be a success again this time. I am making a very rich dessert: a caramel and hazelnut mixture encased in a sweet short crust pastry and topped with silky dark chocolate with white chocolate swirled through it. Just for good measure we’ll make a hazelnut brittle and a hazelnut praline for decoration. If you are interested in joining the class at 5pm next Sunday afternoon visit www.bakewithalegend.com for more information.

We had friends over for a meal this week too which was the perfect opportunity for me to have a practice run. I made the tart and then I made a second dessert so there would be a choice. The other dessert was a baked New York style cheesecake that I topped with lemon curd and a raspberry coulis. The raspberry and lemon cut through the sweetness of the cheesecake beautifully, I loved it but because I am counting the calories I only had a small serving.

I am back at the swimming pool and the gym again now; I try to go four times per week. I don't always feel like going especially during the cold weather, but I push myself to go, and I am always pleased afterwards that I made the effort. Of course, now that the days are getting longer, we will all feel more encouraged to get out and take advantage of the milder spring weather that we all look forward to so much.

A date for your diaries, it is the Rhubarb Festival next week! I am in the demo tent Friday 21st at 1pm and Sunday 22nd at 11am, and on the Saturday you can find me at the Red Shed!