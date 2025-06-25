Karen Wright: Lemon Greek potatoes are a great alternative to chips

Lemon Greek Potatoes

As a child growing up in the 60s our meals were quite different to what we eat today. It was almost exclusively meat and two veg style meals, nothing even slightly exotic, the nearest we go in our house came in the early seventies and that was the iconic Vesta curries!

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The carbohydrate was always potatoes, boiled, mashed, roast or chipped, lard or butter being the fat depending on the cooking method. We never ate rice unless it was in the form of a pudding and never pasta unless it came in a tin.

Consequently, I love potatoes and cook them in many more ways now that I have been introduced to different cuisines and I have an abundance of recipe books, gathered over the years. I have lived in France and in Greece and I often turn to the memories made living there for inspiration whilst meal planning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week I revisited lemon Greek potatoes, and they were sumptuous, not roasted and as crispy as our regular roasties but equally addictive. I made them on a Saturday evening as I quite often like to cook a steak for a weekend treat and these lemony potatoes were a great alternative to chips.

This is what I did! I peeled large potatoes and cut them into very thick wedges or if it was a smaller potato into quarters. I put them into a roasting tray making sure they were quite closely packed in. I drizzled olive oil over them and scattered sea salt on the top. I cut up a couple of large lemons and squeezed the juice over the potatoes and then I tucked the squeezed lemons in with the potatoes. Next, I popped about six fat garlic cloves in and scattered a generous tablespoon of oregano over the top. I placed them in a hot oven and roasted for about twenty minutes before pouring over about 500ml of chicken stock and a splash of white wine. I left the dish in the oven until most of the stock had been absorbed before drizzling more oil over the potatoes and continuing to cook until the edges were crispy and the stock had gone.

I served them with a steak and green vegetables making sure to remember to zest a lemon and its juice over everything and to squash those soft garlic cloves into the mix just before plating up. Kali Orexi!