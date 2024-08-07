Karen Wright: Low-calorie meal helps me with my weight loss journey

Rainbow veggie kebabs

Spending July and August based at home this summer is great. We have so many attractions and things to do in and around the city, it is fabulous to have some time to appreciate them. Now that I have my bus pass, I can hop on a bus easily and get to where I want to be without any fuss.

Last week I was on BBC Radio Leeds, and I went on the bus, up on the top deck and had a great view from there too.

I noticed when I was at Leeds bus station you can take a bus from there to Scarborough or Whitby.

I know it takes hours but this summer time is what I have plenty of, so I fancy taking a trip to the coast someday soon.

Next Sunday we have Wakefield Pride, which has fast become an annual event and one which many people like to support or be involved with.

Things start at 10am on the community stage at Trinity Walk and the parade leaves from there at noon and the parade finishes at Borough Road car park at around 1pm.

The main festival continues there throughout the afternoon with entertainment, stalls and food vans.

I will be heading into town to watch the parade and spend some time at the festival before I head off down to my favourite watering hole and ‘club’ The Red Shed to enjoy live music from local singer Sally Cinnamon from 5pm.

She will be performing an eclectic range of covers and sing along to classics for all to enjoy. Everyone is welcome, and the drinks are amazing value too!

I took inspiration for a quick lunch from Pride and made some rainbow veggie kebabs. I threaded a selection of vegetables: peppers, corn, mushroom, onion, tomato, courgette and some cubes of tofu onto metal skewers.

I sprayed them with a bit of oil and cooked them in my air fryer for about ten minutes. When they were done, I gave them a good grind of sea salt, pepper, a squeeze of lime juice and they were very tasty indeed.

This was a very easy way to make a low-calorie meal to help me on my weight loss journey.

You could serve them with hummus and rice if you wanted to make a bigger plate of food too, so they are very versatile as well as being very healthy.