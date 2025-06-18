Karen Wright: My baking bonanza was a win for everyone

Karen with her bakes

I had a baking bonanza last week! I don't often do much sweet stuff in the baking line, I don't have a sweet tooth but I do eat it and for my health and lifestyle I find it easier to resist if it is not in the house.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, from time to time I do get myself into the zone and last weekend was one of those times.

The first thing I had to do was prepare for one of the online baking classes that I host on behalf of Bake with a Legend, an online company. We decided that I would revisit a recipe that I did last autumn as it was a popular class and a very lovely bake. It was a loaf cake that I flavoured with orange and rosemary and added a honey and orange drizzle once it was baked. During baking I had time to candy some orange slices and to make some pretty sugar flowers which would be used to dress the cake and lift it into the out of the ordinary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The class worked well, and everyone managed to get a gorgeous cake onto the table which is always a plus for me. I saved my cake as I had another engagement the next morning that needed not just one cake but several to be on the table. I had a medical doctor come to visit me in my kitchen, not on an official visit but to interview me and film some clips, which will go onto his website. It is all connected to when I suffered a frozen shoulder and Dr Marwan successfully treated it with a new procedure, and I was as good as new in no time. The procedure was done in Wakefield through the NHS but it is also available privately. I made a chocolate cake, another loaf cake, cookies and a focaccia to be used as fun things in the film.

I really love it when I am asked to do things that are bit out of the ordinary and shooting that film was a good laugh and something different to do on a Sunday morning. You may wonder what I did with all the baking? I put some things in the freezer; the doctor took the cookies, and the chocolate cake and focaccia were given to friends, so a win for everyone.