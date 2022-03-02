Karen Wright: My savoury rhubarb dish that I made at the Rhubarb Festival

Karen Wright writes: Three glorious days in Wakefield over the weekend for the Rhubarb Festival.

The weather could not have been more perfect and Wakefield was alive and buzzing.

I was busy cooking up rhubarb all three days, Friday and Sunday in the marquee and on Saturday in the Ridings.

Chicken, parsnips and rhubarb with a Middle Eastern flavour

It was a real treat to have catering students from Wakefield College on hand in the marquee to help and great experience for them to be working on stage too.

The dish I made on Friday was a savoury one and lots of people in the audience asked for the recipe so I said that I would share it this week.

I created a dish using spices often found in Middle Eastern food, soft and fragrant rather than fiery and hot.

I used skinless and boneless chicken thighs, parsnips, honey for sweetness to offset the tang of rhubarb, and the juice of a lime to bring it life.

Karen on stage with catering students from Wakefield College

I garnished it with toasted flaked almonds, pomegranate seeds for colour and texture, roasted rhubarb and parsley.

Here is the recipe:

Add a splash of oil and a knob of butter to a frying pan and brown 600g chicken, then remove the chicken to a plate and set aside.

In the juices left in the pan soften a diced onion and add a few crushed garlic cloves and some grated fresh ginger.

Karen Wright on stage at the Wakefield Rhubarb Festival

Add a teaspoon each of cinnamon, ground coriander, turmeric and sumac, along with a tablespoon of tomato puree.

Return the chicken to the pan. Sprinkle over a couple of tablespoons of plain flour and add 500ml chicken stock. Bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer.

Next, add 100g diced parsnips and 200g chopped rhubarb.

Keep cooking to reduce the liquid until you have a thick sauce.

Rhubarb, rhubarb, rhubarb!

Season with salt and pepper, add enough honey to sweeten to taste and then squeeze over the juice of a lime.

Enjoy!

It is quite unbelievable how fast the months fly by – we are in March! We all love spring though and I love to see the beautiful crocuses as I drive past the park. And of course up next are the glorious daffodils.

It is such an uplifting sight and a promise of great things to come.

For more tips and recipes visit https://www.karenwrightbakes.co.uk/