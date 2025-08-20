Karen Wright: Nostalgia, nature and a perfect picnic

Karen and her mum enjoying a grand day out

We have had a spell of heatwaves this summer and it’s been such a pleasure to get out and enjoy the countryside.

When I was a child in the sixties, we were lucky that we had a car, both my parents could drive, and we went out somewhere most weekends when the weather was good. I can remember visiting places in Yorkshire, often the east coast but sometimes not so far away, perhaps Naburn, Brimham or Plumpton rocks or Boroughbridge. Wherever it was we always packed sandwiches, a flask of tea and had a bit of a picnic.

My mum gave up driving last year when she hit 90 so she is very much city bound and misses the open spaces of the countryside. A couple of weeks ago we decided to go out for the day and let Mum decide where she fancied going. She said ‘anywhere green. Perhaps the Dales or Derbyshire’. I decided we would take a picnic like those good old days rather than head to a café or a pub for lunch. I do have a mini fridge that plugs into the car which works very well and into that I packed some sandwiches, drinks, fruit, salad and a frittata cake!

A frittata is egg based, very like a fat omelette, packed with vegetables and cheese. This is how I make mine. I grease a loose bottomed cake tin and then line the bottom and a little way up the sides to avoid leakage. Then I smash some cooked potatoes onto the base and season well. To this I add anything that I have in the fridge or freezer, on this occasion I added cooked and cooled frozen mixed veg, some cooked broccoli, peppers, onion and mushrooms. When the tin is quite full I mixed four beaten eggs with milk to make about 400ml of liquid, added handfuls of cheese (I used cheddar and parmesan), oregano, garlic salt and paprika, before pouring it into the tin. I baked it in a 160 degree fan oven for about half an hour until it is set firm. It is great either hot or cold!

We had our picnic by the river at Burnsall before driving all the way to Knaresborough via Leyburn, Masham and Ripon. At Knaresborough Mum treated us to fish and chips at Drakes, a fish shop we remember from years ago, delicious!