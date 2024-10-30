Karen Wright: Our Spanish adventure continues apace

Karen enjoying one of the lovely sites in Spain

Our Spanish caravan adventure continued apace and, after leaving the campsite close to Barcelona, we travelled down the coast and spent a couple of days at three more sites before heading inland for the homeward leg.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weather really got its hat on, and the sun was glorious. Our first stop was at a site called Ribamar and this was a real delight. The emplacements had direct access to the sea, I won't say beach as it was very rocky, but we did take our chairs down and found a spot where we could sit and watch the waves crashing onto the rocks. It was quite breathtaking. The campsite had very kindly invited us for a complementary meal and, after spending a lovely afternoon at the pool, we went along and sampled quite a few delicious local dishes at the restaurant.

After a couple of nights there we drove down the coast to another site, this time called Camping Valencia. It was very busy, and the site said they were full, but it was still a peaceful and relaxing environment. It was only a short stroll to the beach which had lovely soft sand. We had a fabulous lunch at the campsite restaurant too, which was situated just by the swimming pools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We moved on once again and this time I felt like I had hit the jackpot! Kikopark Olivia is a campsite on the beach: the sand was golden, and the sea was warm, I did go for a dip, and it was amazing! Once again, this campsite treated us to a meal. We loved the restaurant which was situated overlooking the sea and the food was just amazing.

I was sad to wave goodbye to the blue Mediterranean Sea and all the sites that we had enjoyed on the coast but alas it was time to start our journey towards the north of Spain and the ferry home. We drove inland for about three hours and our first stop en route was way up in the hills. Camping Los Corralizes was a big contrast to the coastal sites, quite a bit cooler, very green and wooded but totally captivating for all its differences. We had a ride to the medieval city of Albariccin which was simply stunning.

Next up, one last campsite before our ferry back to Portsmouth on Thursday! Hasta La Vista!