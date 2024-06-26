Karen Wright: Plenty of choice on our escorted tour of France
Eventually we decided on the Averyon Discovery Tour as this is an area of France that we haven't spent a great deal of time in the past.
We arrived at the base site in the afternoon and the sun was blazing. We were a group of twelve units, some in caravans and some in motorhomes and we were all allocated a premium pitch by the lake, it was such a glorious location. After settling in I went off to have a swim in the pool as I try to do that every day where possible. The first evening there was a welcome meeting and a meal at the site restaurant, and we were introduced to the other people on our tour. After about two days I had finally managed to put names to faces and we fast became a bonded group.
The tour is arranged by the site in conjunction with the Caravan and Motorhome Club and we were given our itinerary. Every other day we went off as a group on a coach to visit interesting places. Some days lunch was included and some days we found our own. The first visit was to Albi, the pink city on the banks of the river Tarn. It is called the pink city as the buildings, including the Gothic cathedral and most other buildings, are red brick. We had a guided tour of the cathedral which was very plain outside but astonishing inside with all its elaborate decorations.
Our next excursion was to the ‘Millau Viaduct’, the tallest bridge in the world. We have driven over this feat of engineering before but this time we were taken by a guide and learned all about its construction. We also went Velo railing which was terrific fun and very exhilarating.
Of course, being in France means eating delicious food and drinking equally delicious wine and we managed to fit plenty of scrumptious meals in both during our excursions and back in the motorhome too. Next week I will take you to Roquefort as that is a trip that is coming up on the tour and, as I really love blue cheese, it is sure to be a highlight for me!