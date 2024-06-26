Karen Wright: Plenty of choice on our escorted tour of France

Karen enjoying cooking in the outdoors

The next part of our summer tour in the motorhome is a 17-night escorted tour organised by the Caravan and Motorhome Club. There is a whole brochure of tours to choose from and we were spoiled for choice.

Eventually we decided on the Averyon Discovery Tour as this is an area of France that we haven't spent a great deal of time in the past.

We arrived at the base site in the afternoon and the sun was blazing. We were a group of twelve units, some in caravans and some in motorhomes and we were all allocated a premium pitch by the lake, it was such a glorious location. After settling in I went off to have a swim in the pool as I try to do that every day where possible. The first evening there was a welcome meeting and a meal at the site restaurant, and we were introduced to the other people on our tour. After about two days I had finally managed to put names to faces and we fast became a bonded group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tour is arranged by the site in conjunction with the Caravan and Motorhome Club and we were given our itinerary. Every other day we went off as a group on a coach to visit interesting places. Some days lunch was included and some days we found our own. The first visit was to Albi, the pink city on the banks of the river Tarn. It is called the pink city as the buildings, including the Gothic cathedral and most other buildings, are red brick. We had a guided tour of the cathedral which was very plain outside but astonishing inside with all its elaborate decorations.

Our next excursion was to the ‘Millau Viaduct’, the tallest bridge in the world. We have driven over this feat of engineering before but this time we were taken by a guide and learned all about its construction. We also went Velo railing which was terrific fun and very exhilarating.