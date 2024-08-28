Karen Wright: Preparation is key to staying right on track

Basque chicken for the caravan trip

The school holidays are almost over and that often heralds a time when those of us without school-aged children think about gadding off on holiday.

We are heading off on another Caravan and Motorhome Club Escorted Tour, this time we are taking our caravan which is something I am looking forward to doing.

Our tour is quite local, it is the Yorkshire and Kynren Tour and we start our trip near York and after seeing the sights and attractions from that base we head up to Barnard Castle which will be a new place for me as I have never been there.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trip's finale is an included show called Kynren which has rave reviews and I can't wait to go and see it for myself.

I will write more about that after the event and give a review.

In the meantime, as the trip is still a while away, I am getting prepared on the catering front.

As you know I am following a new regime to lose some excess weight that I am carrying.

It is all going very well but I know from experience it is very hard to stay on track if you don't prepare in advance of trips away.

I cooked and frozen a lovely meal ready to defrost and reheat on our first night on the campsite in York. It is an all-in-one pot dish called Basque Chicken. This is how I made it:

I heated up oil in a frying pan and browned some skinless and boneless chicken thighs, I added a chopped onion, a few slices of chorizo, garlic, puree and chopped peppers to the pan before adding a tin of tomatoes and a generous tablespoon of smoked paprika and a chicken stock pot.

I brought this to the boil and then reduced it to simmer until the chicken was cooked through. I added a drained can of butterbeans and a handful of olives seasoned it to taste with salt and pepper.

I cooled it quickly before placing it into a tub and popping it into the freezer.

This will come out of the freezer the night before we set off and defrost the fridge before being reheated in the caravan until piping hot.

The butterbeans make it a balanced meal but if you are very hungry it would be smashing with a big hunk of crusty bread too!