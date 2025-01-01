Karen Wright: Reflecting on the year and forging ahead
Of course, every year has its ups and downs, some years are more challenging and less joyful than others. I must confess 2024 has been a difficult year for me in many ways and I have spent a large part of it feeling as if I was walking underneath a grey cloud. However, life had taught me that if you look for silver linings you will find them.
Allow me to share a few of my silver linings with you. In January I went on my first cruise along with my Mum and my husband John. In February it was Rhubarb, rhubarb, rhubarb all the way as I worked at the Rhubarb Festival and had a wonderful time. In March my Mum celebrated her ninetieth birthday, and we had a lovely family celebration. In April I went to Spain with my Mum and my two daughters which was utterly fantastic. In May and June, I went on a trip to France in a motorhome which included an Escorted tour with the Caravan and Motorhome Club. In July I was diagnosed with prediabetes which shook me up a bit and this meant that I spent the whole of July and August working hard on my diet and exercise, and was able to reverse that diagnosis! In September I went off on another Escorted tour, this time in the UK, before heading for another holiday in October when I went to Spain with my husband with our caravan. November was a quiet month, well until I almost severed the top of my thumb and then life became a little complicated! I thank my lucky stars that it was repaired by the fantastic team in the Pinderfields plastic surgery department. December was a flurry of events, with preparations for Christmas and making a big cake for the Wakefield Historical Society and before I knew it, I was here, looking 2025 square in the face.
During all those months there were also sad things, worrying things, disappointing things and painful things. I tried, and for the most part succeeded, in finding some positives to focus on, and that got me through them. I am looking forward to the New Year, my intention is to continue to forge ahead with enthusiasm and excitement for whatever lies ahead.
Happy New Year!