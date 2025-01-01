Karen Wright: Reflecting on the year and forging ahead

By Karen Wright
Published 1st Jan 2025, 08:00 BST
Bringing in the new year with some festive fizz
It is that time of the year again, with Christmas behind us and the New Year around the corner, when we often reflect on the year which has just passed, take stock and then set resolutions for the year ahead.

Of course, every year has its ups and downs, some years are more challenging and less joyful than others. I must confess 2024 has been a difficult year for me in many ways and I have spent a large part of it feeling as if I was walking underneath a grey cloud. However, life had taught me that if you look for silver linings you will find them.

Allow me to share a few of my silver linings with you. In January I went on my first cruise along with my Mum and my husband John. In February it was Rhubarb, rhubarb, rhubarb all the way as I worked at the Rhubarb Festival and had a wonderful time. In March my Mum celebrated her ninetieth birthday, and we had a lovely family celebration. In April I went to Spain with my Mum and my two daughters which was utterly fantastic. In May and June, I went on a trip to France in a motorhome which included an Escorted tour with the Caravan and Motorhome Club. In July I was diagnosed with prediabetes which shook me up a bit and this meant that I spent the whole of July and August working hard on my diet and exercise, and was able to reverse that diagnosis! In September I went off on another Escorted tour, this time in the UK, before heading for another holiday in October when I went to Spain with my husband with our caravan. November was a quiet month, well until I almost severed the top of my thumb and then life became a little complicated! I thank my lucky stars that it was repaired by the fantastic team in the Pinderfields plastic surgery department. December was a flurry of events, with preparations for Christmas and making a big cake for the Wakefield Historical Society and before I knew it, I was here, looking 2025 square in the face.

During all those months there were also sad things, worrying things, disappointing things and painful things. I tried, and for the most part succeeded, in finding some positives to focus on, and that got me through them. I am looking forward to the New Year, my intention is to continue to forge ahead with enthusiasm and excitement for whatever lies ahead.

Happy New Year!

