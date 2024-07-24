Karen Wright: Ringing the changes to get back on track

A healthy breakfast of shakshuka

Sometimes pivotal moments arrive in your life without warning and take you by surprise. I had one of those wake-up calls last week when I got a text from my GP surgery telling me that I was now classed as pre diabetic!

It has been four months since my last blood test, so I was a bit put out at first that it took so long to notify me of this situation, but I quickly reset my mindset and took the news onboard and decided that I would look at this through positive eyes.

With adjustments to my diet and lifestyle it is possible to reverse this situation and get myself back into the normal bracket. I went along to Sun Lane leisure in Wakefield and bought a year's membership to use the facilities there. I will be swimming, using the gym and taking classes now to get my activity levels raised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I only ever cook from scratch so cutting out ultra processed foods is not an issue but all the pies, breads and cakes I sometimes make are on the blacklist for the time being. I don't eat much sweet stuff, but my downfall is carbs and portion control. Fortunately, I do know the ropes around food, and I have already started to compile a list of super healthy meals which I will share in my column from time to time along with my progress.

Here is a super breakfast that I made which includes both fibre and protein with plenty of vitamins too. It is called Shakshuka, a middle eastern dish of eggs poached in a spicy tomato sauce.

Soften a chopped onion in a little oil in a frying pan, add red peppers, garlic and some spices, I used Ras al Hanout. Add a can of chopped tomatoes with a splash of water and simmer for a few minutes, season to taste, crack a couple of eggs and carefully place them into the pan. The eggs will poach in the sauce, when they are cooked add a little chopped spinach and let it wilt. I served the shakshuka with some pumpkin seeds scattered on the top to add some extra texture and more importantly some extra fibre.