Karen Wright: Society Christmas meal goes with a bang

Jane with Kevin Trickett MBE (right) and Wakefield's Mayor Darren Byford

A few years ago, I joined the Wakefield Civic Society. Before I became a member, I had thought it might be a bit highbrow, dry and dusty but the fact that there was a monthly dining club swayed me, and I signed up.

How wrong I was! Being part of the society is a lot of fun and there are so many opportunities to join in not just the dining club but for days out both around the city and further afield. There are plenty of interesting talks arranged too. I really enjoy being part of things and I recommend joining to anyone.

The dining club is simply an opportunity to eat once a month at a local restaurant. It is held on the first Tuesday of the month and is very informal. What I really like, other than the social aspect and the company, is obviously the food. We have dined in so many great restaurants in Wakefield and try lots of different cuisines including Thai, Indian, Turkish, Greek, and Italian amongst others. At the end of the evening, we get the chance to score the restaurant and at the end of the year we have the overall winner!

At the end of November, the society held the annual dinner. This took place in Create Cafe, and it was transformed from cafe to restaurant with clever lighting and lovely round tables resplendent in white linen tablecloths and glistening glassware and cutlery. Before we were shown to our table, society president Kevin Trickett MBE formally opened the event and introduced Wakefield's Mayor, the fabulous Darren Byford, who also delivered a short speech before we were entertained by the students from CAPA College. They sang a range of Christmas Carols and festive songs, and everyone loved the performance.

The three-course meal, followed by coffee and mints, was festive and delicious. I chose French onion soup, turkey with all the trimmings and a sticky toffee pudding. This was the first Christmas meal this year, I always choose turkey irrespective of how many times I have eaten it each season. I love the traditions around food and to me, turkey, pigs in blankets and a stuffing ball are the cornerstones of a successful Christmas dinner.

I pulled my first Christmas cracker of the season too and happily wore the paper hat in the taxi home as I reflected on the superb evening enjoyed by all in the company of Wakefield Civic Society.