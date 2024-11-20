Karen Wright: Ticking off the to do list for Christmas prep

Karen paid a visit to the Well Women Centre in Wakefield.

Last week I was invited to the opening of new premises for the Well Women Centre in Wakefield. Wakefield has had a Well Women Centre for over 30 years, so it is a well-established local charity.

The new premises are on Wood Street and were officially opened by MP Jade Botterill.

I found it interesting to hear all about the work that the charity does and how it helps women from our area by getting to know their needs and how best to support them. It is a woman only space and can provide free counselling and complementary therapies. There is a multidisciplinary team who work with women to provide a holistic and tailored package of support that includes access to one-to-one support with a caseworker. The new premises are in a very visible location and can be identified by the striking brand colors of turquoise and lime green. It was a really interesting visit and you can read more about the Centre on their website.

I have been doing a small amount of preparation for Christmas. I have my cakes baked and am feeding them with some brandy that I brought back from Spain, it is a bit rough but I sure the cakes are enjoying it! I have also made my roast potatoes and roast parsnips. I find the kitchen quite hot and bothersome on Christmas day and as much as I enjoy cooking, I would prefer to be sipping sherry with my family and not parboiling and roasting potatoes and suchlike. My roasties are in the freezer and will reheat from frozen and be perfect without the hassle on Christmas morning. I have also cooked and frozen some red cabbage so that is another job ticked off the to do list!

My healthier lifestyle is still working well, and I am enjoying the fruits of my efforts now. The weighing scales are still moving in the right direction, and I feel fitter and more toned up too due to my visits to the leisure centre several times each week. I am not finding it difficult, and I don't feel deprived of anything as I still manage to fit in treats. My approach is that a little of what you fancy does you good, so nothing is off limits.

Next week I will share a recipe for a super lamb and chickpea curry that I make sometimes on a Friday night, with a homemade wholemeal naan I made to enjoy with it on the side.