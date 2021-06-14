Karen Wright: Try this tasty vegan spaghetti bolognese with Marmite kick!

Karen’s vegan spaghetti bolognese

I don’t mean I have been gardening. I mean I have been trying to eat more plants!

I’m not a vegan but I do understand the importance of trying to include vegetables, fruits, seeds, grains and so on into my diet.

It is vital to be prepared and think in advance when you are trying to shed some weight, otherwise you come home starving and the lure of a snack or a takeaway can take over and sabotage your progress.

So, on Sunday teatime I was going to a beer garden to watch local band The Hunch, and I wanted to prepare a meal that we could just heat up when we got home.

My inspiration came from a jar of Marmite! Now this product is really good for you, and it’s vegan, so I try to include it in some of my recipes.

This recipe is just a vegan bolognese sauce and, like always, you can mix and match the ingredients to suit your taste and what you have in the cupboards and fridge.

I started by cooking a sliced onion, some mushrooms and peppers in spray oil. As they softened, I added about a tablespoon of Marmite, some smoked paprika, salt and pepper.

I then added about half a bag of frozen Quorn mince to the mix and cooked it just for a few minutes, before adding a carton of passata, dash of balsamic vinegar and splash of water.

The whole process only took about 20 minutes and I served it with spaghetti. There was enough to feed a family of four. It was tasty, cheap as chips and twice as nice!

In other news, I am booked to do Zoom talks for the Women’s Institute. I really enjoy delivering the talks, my new one called ‘My Spontaneous Life’. It will be interesting to see how that goes down!