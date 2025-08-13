Karen Wright: Wedding cake debuts at the Red Shed BBQ

Karen with the cake she made for the Red Shed

During summer I am often away from home either on holiday or working or a combination of both for much of the time and that can mean I miss out on local events and get togethers.

Last week I was in luck though and my diary was empty over a whole weekend which meant that I could enjoy the annual members’ day BBQ at the Red Shed in Wakefield.

The Red Shed is what it says on the box, a wooden building, painted bright red and is the home of Wakefield's Labour Club. It is a very iconic building which opened in 1966, it has a great vibe and is used for many different things not just political stuff, in fact my mum plays bingo there on Thursday afternoons with the Darby and Joan Club.

Quite often when I am going to a gathering of people, I use the opportunity to practice a big bake that I am working on so that I can take it along for everyone to enjoy and this BBQ was no exception. I try not to waste food so if I have a big cake to design and bake, I wait for the right time and place and then I get cracking in my kitchen.

The cake in question was a try out for a top tier of a summer wedding cake. I shy away from making cakes on a commercial basis but from time to time I will take on a commission. A friend asked if I would consider making the wedding cake for her son's nuptials next May and I said yes. It is such a huge responsibility that I am already working on ideas and trying out techniques.

I made a four-layer six-inch Victoria sponge which I filled with raspberry jam and white chocolate ganache. I then crumb coated it in the ganache and let it set in the fridge overnight.

The next morning I whipped up some vanilla buttercream and spent ages with the cake on my turntable getting a good level covering before using a scalloped edge scraper to achieve the finished look. I put red roses and gypsophila into plastic dowels to make them food safe and placed them on the top.

Red roses for the Red Shed! The cake was put on display whilst everyone enjoyed the burgers and hot dogs and then it was sliced and served for dessert!