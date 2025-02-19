Kellogg's launches breakfast club grants available for schools in Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Primary and secondary schools across Wakefield can apply for a £1,000 grant from Kellogg’s to boost their school breakfast club.

Schools applying for the grant must be in England, Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland and have a breakfast club aimed at pupils between reception class to year 13.

The Kellogg’s Breakfast Club grants are also only eligible for schools with 35% or more children receiving Pupil Premium, or if they’re within the 10% most deprived postcodes in the UK.

The popular food manufacturing company, most known for their breakfast products, launched the grant “to ensure children arrive at school well fed and ready to learn”.

Throughout the year, Kellogg’s will provide a total of 1,000 grants, with its second round of grants opening in September 2025, for both primary and secondary schools to apply.

Those receiving the grant can spend the money on any aspect of their club, from equipment and food, to staffing costs.

Andrew Ridge, Social Impact and Sustainability Manager at Kellogg’s, said: "It’s a sad fact that children are still going to school hungry – and the problem only continues get worse. "That’s why we provide breakfast club grants to the schools who need it the most and we’re providing even more grants this year.

"Kellogg’s has been at breakfast tables for over 100 years – we know the value of breakfast as a meal and social occasion.

"We’re committed to being part of the positive impact Breakfast Clubs offer to families, schools and communities.”

Applications are now open via: https://kelloggs-breakfast-club-programme/.