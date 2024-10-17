Large new Greggs to open on popular road in Featherstone

By Kara McKune
Published 17th Oct 2024, 09:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A brand new Greggs will open up in Featherstone over the coming weeks.

Work is currently taking underway at the new branch, on Wakefield Road.

The new bakery, currently has no confirmed opening date but will open “soon” according to signs outside.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Greggs said: “Greggs is due to open a new shop on Wakefield Road, Featherstone within the next few weeks.

"We will be able to share further details with you closer to the opening.”

The branch is also currently advertising for staff.

Related topics:GreggsFeatherstoneWork

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice