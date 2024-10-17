Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A brand new Greggs will open up in Featherstone over the coming weeks.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work is currently taking underway at the new branch, on Wakefield Road.

The new bakery, currently has no confirmed opening date but will open “soon” according to signs outside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Greggs said: “Greggs is due to open a new shop on Wakefield Road, Featherstone within the next few weeks.

"We will be able to share further details with you closer to the opening.”

The branch is also currently advertising for staff.