Large new Greggs to open on popular road in Featherstone
A brand new Greggs will open up in Featherstone over the coming weeks.
Work is currently taking underway at the new branch, on Wakefield Road.
The new bakery, currently has no confirmed opening date but will open “soon” according to signs outside.
A spokesperson for Greggs said: “Greggs is due to open a new shop on Wakefield Road, Featherstone within the next few weeks.
"We will be able to share further details with you closer to the opening.”
The branch is also currently advertising for staff.
