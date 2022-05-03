Lidl urgently recalls beer due to safety fears and warns customers not to drink it

Lidl GB is recalling Starovice Czech Lager 5.0%, 500ml with best before date of October 10 2022 due to undeclared sulphur dioxide which is an allergen.

If you have bought the above product, and have an allergy or intolerance to sulphur dioxide, Lidl advise you not to drink it and return it to a Lidl GB store for a full refund, with or without a receipt.

Other Best Before Dates or other Starovice products are not affected by the recall.

Lidl is urging customers who have bought this beer from their stores not to drink it and return to the store.

A spokesperson said: Lidl GB wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.