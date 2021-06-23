Markets to make a welcome return to Wakefield and Pontefract this summer

Speciality markets are making a much welcomed return to Wakefield and Pontefract this summer offering a unique shopping experience to visitors.

The markets will support local and regional independent traders to showcase and sell their distinctive merchandise and offer residents and visitors the chance to purchase high quality, handcrafted and unique products that aren’t readily available on the high street.

The first Pontefract Speciality Market will take place on Saturday, July 3 from 10am to 4pm and will be held on the pedestrian precinct in the heart of Pontefract town centre within close proximity to The Buttercross, Pontefract Market Hall and the open market.

The first Speciality Market in Wakefield will be held on the pedestrian precinct in the city centre against the picturesque backdrop of Wakefield Cathedral on Sunday, July 18 from 10am to 4pm

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “I’m really pleased to announce the return of Specialty Markets to our district over the summer, which I know will give our high streets a much needed boost as they recover from the pandemic.

“Not only are residents and visitors getting a great shopping experience but local traders are getting an opportunity to sell their goods and promote their businesses to a wider audience.

“We really do hope that these markets can grow into popular visitor attractions that people keep coming back to.”