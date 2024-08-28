Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Marmite and the Elton John AIDS Foundation have joined forces once again to create a new limited edition jar, marking the second year of a three-year $1 million partnership.

This time, the spectacular jar artwork is inspired by what Elton John describes as one of his favourite shows at the Dodger Stadium in 1975.

To celebrate the launch, Elton is seen in exclusive footage showing off his prized collection of Marmite jars, complete with the latest addition, which he describes as “just fabulous!”

Marmite’s latest jar in collaboration with the Elton John Aids Founation celebrates Rocket Man’s iconic Dodgers Stadium show.

The bespoke jar design is inspired by an image taken by renowned photographer Terry O’Neill CBE, at Elton’s legendary 1975 show at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and depicts Elton wearing the custom-made and now iconic sequined baseball outfit designed by Bob Mackie.

The U.S. leg of Elton’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’ concluded with three sell out shows at Dodger Stadium in November 2022, with Elton again wearing a dazzling outfit by Mackie.

The three-hour 2022 Disney+ special “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium” won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and earnt Elton the rare ‘EGOT’ status earlier this year.

Paying homage to the spectacular nature of these outfits and to elevate the jar even further, Marmite has incorporated a metallic foiling finish that captures the glitz and glamour of Bob Mackie’s designs and the energy of Elton’s shows.

The partnership between Marmite and the Elton John AIDS Foundation began when eagled-eyed fans first discovered the musical legend’s impressive collection of Marmite jars in the background of his birthday post on Instagram.

The collaboration has led to a series of limited edition jars inspired by Elton’s illustrious career: a ‘Rocketman’ themed jar in 2022 flew off the shelves, hotly followed by the release of the 2023 jar which celebrated the 50th anniversary of Elton’s critically acclaimed Goodbye Yellow Brick Road album.

Marmite and Elton fans can now add the 2024 jar inspired by Elton’s legendary 1975 show at the Dodger Stadium to their collection. Over the three year partnership, Marmite will donate $1 million to the Elton John AIDS Foundation to help the Foundation continue its work to provide treatment and care to those most at risk of HIV and AIDS in the UK and around the world.

Georgina Bradford, Marketing Director for Unilever Nutrition UK & Ireland, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to celebrate the continuation of our three-year partnership with the Elton John AIDS Foundation. With the launch of this jar, we are adding a touch of sparkle and glam to breakfast moments across the country.

"As Elton’s favourite breakfast spread, we had to celebrate one of his most memorable shows! We are positive the nation will adore this new addition to the collection.”

The Elton John AIDS Foundation, founded in 1992, is one of the leading independent AIDS organisations in the world, focusing on supporting those who are the most vulnerable to HIV and AIDS. Since its beginning, the Foundation has reached over 100 million people with HIV/AIDS education, prevention, treatment, and support, having raised more than $600 million to fund over 3,100 projects across 95 countries.

Anne Aslett, CEO of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Marmite for our ongoing partnership. Their $1 million donation will help us provide support and care to those most at risk of HIV and importantly, through this successful collaboration we are able to raise awareness of our mission to end AIDS for all.

“Today, despite the huge advances in the HIV response, AIDS still claims a life every minute and around 9.2 million people are not on treatment. It is imperative that AIDS is not forgotten and partnerships like this one with Marmite enable us to reach millions of people across the UK and help us spread vital messages about our work.”

This year’s limited-edition Elton John AIDS Foundation jar is available to purchase in Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Morrisons for £3.00.