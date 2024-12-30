Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

McDonald’s Deal Drop has arrived just in time to blast away the post-festive slump and brighten up those January blues!

This new value offering will transform Mondays by giving customers access to three brilliant deals on fan-favourite menu items every single week, exclusively via the McDonald’s App.

Deal Drop kicks off with a special launch month of deals (December 30th - January 26th), with new offers landing in the rewards and offers section of the app every Monday, which customers can redeem anytime throughout the week.

Fans can reveal their three epic deals by visiting the McDonald’s App. Two of these offers will give customers access to discounts across the entire McDonald’s menu through percentage savings and money off purchases, and the third Deal Drop offer will be a unique deal on a favourite menu item, designed just for the customer.

To launch these delicious savings, on Monday 30th December, there is amazing value available in the McDonald’s App for customers including:

20% off the ENTIRE menu

£2 saving when spending £10

McDonald's customers can get their hand on three epic deals every Monday.

Another additional brilliant menu item deal selected just for the customer

Whether it’s enjoying a Big Mac® for just £1.49, getting money off a £10 order when spending time with friends or getting their hands on a menu favourite such as 6 Chicken McNuggets® for just 99p, with the launch of Deal Drop, customers can get more of what they love, for less throughout the week.

Today, famous McDonald’s fans have already been sharing their excitement around the launch of Deal Drop and the new deals on offer. TV star Lydia Bright, former footballer Adebayo Akinfenwa, and TikTok sensation Cole Anderson-James teased their audience with the news that something big is coming, before revealing McDonald’s new and best-ever value offering, Deal Drop, has landed.

And the Deal Drop generosity is here to stay, with McDonald’s App users receiving weekly Deal Drops every Monday throughout 2025, redeemable for one day only from February, helping app users kick-start their week with the best value deals!

Kat Howcroft, Digital and Media Director at McDonald’s, says: “McDonald’s is the home of value, and we wanted to enter a new year by giving back to our customers and building on the popularity of McDonald’s Mondays. This inspired us to launch an even more generous offering, in the form of Deal Drop.

“Deal Drop is a supercharged value platform that gives our customers incredible savings on their favourite menu items at the start of the year when we are all feeling the pinch, and we are excited to continue the offering throughout 2025 on our App.”