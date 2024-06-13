Meat your hearts out as Morrisons launches limited edition £10 sharing steaks for Father’s Day

Morrisons launches limited edition £10 sharing steaks for Father’s Day.

Morrisons is raising the steaks for Father’s Day with the launch of its succulent T-bone and Sirloin bone-in cut sharing steaks.

Launching on Friday 14th June, these premium cuts offer the perfect treat for those looking to spoil their dad, grandad, or father figure.

Priced at just £10 each, these British steaks allow customers to enjoy a restaurant quality meal at home, without the hefty price tag. Shoppers could save themselves up to £28 by dining in with one of these quality steaks, instead of opting for a meal out at a high street steak restaurant over Father’s Day weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both steaks are sourced by Morrisons from 100% British cattle, ensuring quality and taste. To enjoy them, customers will need to act fast as the limited-edition steaks will only be available in-stores nationwide from Friday 14th June to Sunday 16th June, whilst stocks last.

Paired perfectly with Morrisons Peppercorn Sauce, Steak Cut Chips, and a side of The Best Tenderstem Broccoli - this tasty combination is sure to make dads across the UK feel full of love (and food) on their special day.

And for something sweet, why not pick up a Father’s Day Giant Cookie, hand-iced by Morrisons expert bakers and available at the bakery counter for £7.

For even more Father’s Day savings, Morrisons is offering 5 for £5 on popular ales including Ringwood Boondoggle Craft Blonde Ale and Hobgoblin Session IPA. Shoppers can also take advantage of multi-buy deals on beer and cider, featuring brands like Corona Extra and Stella Artois, saving up to £19. Or why not indulge in sweet treats with knock-out chocolate offers, including a pack of 24 Ferrero Rocher for £6.50, saving £4, and Toblerone Truffles for just £4.50, saving £1.