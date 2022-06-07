Mecca Bingo Wakefield to get glam with the UK's finest drag queens

Top drag queens Jujubee and Bailey J Mills will be sashaying their way to the stage and calling the bingo at Mecca Bingo Wakefield this weekend.

Hosted by Ophelia Balls and Mutha Tucka, Boots Down Bingo, presented by Klub Kids and Mecca Bingo, will bring mayhem and laughter to the club on Saturday, June 11.

Guests will be able to get involved with catwalks, dance-offs and jaw-dropping performances from RuPaul’s Drag Race icons.

First release tickets start from just £12 plus an optional £4 for a book of three games of bingo on the night.

Guests are invited to don their glad rags and their highest heels for a full night of drag fun and amazing prizes. Boots Down Bingo is a great setting for an unforgettable night out with friends, or the perfect place to celebrate the ultimate hen do!

Gamel Kassim, General Manager at Mecca Bingo Wakefield, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming people to the Boots Down Bingo event. It’s going to be a raucous night overflowing with delicious cocktails and drag fun. So sashay on down on Saturday, June 11 for a night to remember!”