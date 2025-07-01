Meet Evie - the stray cat who has become a regular at a Normanton pub

A Normanton pub has become home to a stray cat who must have been looking for the ‘pawfect’ pint!

The cat appeared at the front of The Junction Inn on Market Place on Christmas Eve, peering through the window where he was met by door staff and landlord Gav Sykes.

Aptly naming her Evie, the cat continued to return every day and has is enjoying her new life as a regular at the pub.

“We put a post of Facebook to see if anyone would claim her, but nobody came forward,” Gav, who has been the pub’s landlord for four years, said.

"She sleeps at the pub, sits with customers and likes being in the beer garden.

"She even watches the DJ at the disco!”

Everyone in the pub has taken to Evie, who is believed to only be about 12-months old, bringing her food, treats and toys.

Then in March, Evie gave birth to a kitten.

"We held a ‘name the kitten’ sweepstake to raise vital funds for veterinary bills and the name drawn was Trev, chosen by one our customers, Eugene.

"To date we’ve raised more than £150 and are overwhelmed by the continued generosity of the local community."

And those funds are needed more than ever now as Evie gave birth to another SEVEN kittens yesterday!

"The funny thing is, we had her booked in to be spayed!” Gav said.

The kittens are now being kept safe and cared for at the pub before Gav contacts the Cats Protection charity.

"Trev is getting neutered and his vaccines today – and Evie is being kept inside now until we can get her spayed!”