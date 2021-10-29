Monthly music club continues in the city

Crake.

Bodys run gigs at The Establishment on the first Thursday of the month, will return next week with folk group Crake, and French singer, Alizée Leriche.

Bodys promoter Emily Ingham says “it is really nice to be back watching and promoting live music. Bodys started in 2019 and we had a fantastic first year, far exceeding what we hoped to achieve.

"Since our gigs restarted we made the decision that our monthly shows at The Establishment would be at half capacity so there is a bit more room, and if audience members want to sit they can just get in touch and we can organise that.

Alizée Leriche.

This means tickets are limited, but can be bought from Wah Wah records on Teal Street, or by clicking here.

Doors open at 8pm on Thursday, November 4, with Alizée’s Leriche on at 8.30pm and Crake at 9.15pm.