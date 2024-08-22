Whether it's a fancy sit-down affair or fast-food fix, the burger is a popular choice – but where do people say makes the best one?

National Burger Day: Here are 17 of the best places that serve delicious burgers across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford according to Google Reviews

It’s National Burger Day! So to celebrate we have listed some of the best places in Wakefield where you can enjoy one.