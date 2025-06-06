National Fish and Chip Day: Here are some of the best fish and chip shops across Wakefield, according to Google reviews

Today is National Fish and Chip Day and Wakefield has a number of fish and chip shops offering some of the best fish and chips in Yorkshire.
Here are some of the best places to get a tasty portion of the classic dish, according to Google Reviews.
1. George A Green Fisheries
George A Green Fisheries, George A Green Road. One reviewer said: "Omg I have never tasted chips like I've just had from George A Green Fisheries. The fish was huge and so tasty. Also had the biggest fishcake which also didn't disappoint. Lovely and welcoming staff, will be making more trip from Doncaster." Photo: s
2. Tony's Fish & Chips
Tony's Fish & Chips, Leeds Road. One review said: "Traditional chippy, great food every time." Photo: s
3. The Codfather
The Codfather, Townley Road. One review said: "My first time trying this place and wow it was amazing. Very friendly and pleasant staff amazing food and at a good price too. I can not fault this place at all this is definitely my favourite place for fish and chips now." Photo: s
4. Chippy Wood
Chippy Wood, Sparable Lane. One review said: "Amazing fish, chips and mushy peas. The taste was fantastic, quality fish, definitely will go again and recommend to try, top guy too." Photo: s
