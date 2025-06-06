Here are some of the best places to get a tasty portion of the classic dish.Here are some of the best places to get a tasty portion of the classic dish.
National Fish and Chip Day: Here are some of the best fish and chip shops across Wakefield, according to Google reviews

By Leanne Clarke
Published 6th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
Fish, chips and lashings of salt and vinegar - is Friday the day for your chippy tea?

Today is National Fish and Chip Day and Wakefield has a number of fish and chip shops offering some of the best fish and chips in Yorkshire.

Here are some of the best places to get a tasty portion of the classic dish, according to Google Reviews.

*In no particular order

George A Green Fisheries, George A Green Road. One reviewer said: "Omg I have never tasted chips like I've just had from George A Green Fisheries. The fish was huge and so tasty. Also had the biggest fishcake which also didn't disappoint. Lovely and welcoming staff, will be making more trip from Doncaster."

1. George A Green Fisheries

Tony's Fish & Chips, Leeds Road. One review said: "Traditional chippy, great food every time."

2. Tony's Fish & Chips

The Codfather, Townley Road. One review said: "My first time trying this place and wow it was amazing. Very friendly and pleasant staff amazing food and at a good price too. I can not fault this place at all this is definitely my favourite place for fish and chips now."

3. The Codfather

Chippy Wood, Sparable Lane. One review said: "Amazing fish, chips and mushy peas. The taste was fantastic, quality fish, definitely will go again and recommend to try, top guy too."

4. Chippy Wood

