National Food & Drink Month: The 14 best restaurants in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford according to Tripadvisor
Published 1st Sep 2024, 09:00 BST
In honour of National Food & Drink month beginning, here are the best restaurants in and around the district for you to try.
National Food & Drink month is celebrated every September and highlights the great food and drink venues across the country.
From Italian to Indian, pub grub to tapas – here are the 14 best places to eat across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford according to Tripadvisor.
1. Corarima
Five stars out of five based on 495 reviews. 10 Cross Street, Wakefield WF1 3BW Photo: Google Maps
2. Syhiba Restauran
Five stars out of five based on 854 reviews. 17 George Street, Wakefield WF1 1NE. Photo: Google Maps
3. Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill
Five stars out of five based on 2,649 reviews. 1 Burgage Square Merchant Gate, Wakefield WF1 2TS Photo: Google Maps
4. Jose's Tapas Restaurant
Five stars out of five based on 656 reviews. 9-11 Cross Street, Wakefield WF1 3BW. Photo: Google Maps
