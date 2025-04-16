New Farmhouse Kitchen opens in Ossett's Silkwood Park following major investment

By Kara McKune
Published 16th Apr 2025, 19:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The former Silkwood Farm restaurant has been transformed following a large investment.

The new Farmhouse Kitchen opened last weekend following a huge investment by national pub company, and owners, Greene King.

The new restaurant offers an updated menu that includes carveries, a new continental breakfast menu, home baked cakes, an ice cream counter, an afternoon tea menu, and an improved daily menu.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The restaurant also features a brand new free play area for kids.

General manager Robert Lindsley and wife, Colette, alongside their children Alana and Arnie, cut the ribbon at the official reopening of Farmhouse Kitchens at Silkwood Park in Ossett.General manager Robert Lindsley and wife, Colette, alongside their children Alana and Arnie, cut the ribbon at the official reopening of Farmhouse Kitchens at Silkwood Park in Ossett.
General manager Robert Lindsley and wife, Colette, alongside their children Alana and Arnie, cut the ribbon at the official reopening of Farmhouse Kitchens at Silkwood Park in Ossett.

Rob Lindsley, general manager at the Farmhouse Kitchen said: “We’re so pleased to open the doors to Farmhouse Kitchen.

"Our new restaurant provides diners with a vibrant, fresh feel inside and out while the food and drink offering marries up people’s love for a carvery.

“We’ve created an exciting new family dining experience for every occasion.

“It’s such an exciting time for the second site to launch for people to enjoy our offering through the rest of spring and summer, with something to suit every occasion.”

Related topics:OssettGreene King

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice