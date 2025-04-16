Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Silkwood Farm restaurant has been transformed following a large investment.

The new Farmhouse Kitchen opened last weekend following a huge investment by national pub company, and owners, Greene King.

The new restaurant offers an updated menu that includes carveries, a new continental breakfast menu, home baked cakes, an ice cream counter, an afternoon tea menu, and an improved daily menu.

The restaurant also features a brand new free play area for kids.

General manager Robert Lindsley and wife, Colette, alongside their children Alana and Arnie, cut the ribbon at the official reopening of Farmhouse Kitchens at Silkwood Park in Ossett.

Rob Lindsley, general manager at the Farmhouse Kitchen said: “We’re so pleased to open the doors to Farmhouse Kitchen.

"Our new restaurant provides diners with a vibrant, fresh feel inside and out while the food and drink offering marries up people’s love for a carvery.

“We’ve created an exciting new family dining experience for every occasion.

“It’s such an exciting time for the second site to launch for people to enjoy our offering through the rest of spring and summer, with something to suit every occasion.”