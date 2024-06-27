New gut health drink launches in Aldi.

With demand for gut health products at an all-time high, Aldi is launching a brand-new kefir drink.

Beautiful Everyday Kefir is available in two variants – natural and mixed berries – in select Aldi stores now. And at just £1.99 (750ml), shoppers can bag five times the gut health goodness compared to M&S for the exact same price. What’s more, a 36% saving can be made versus Yeo Valley Kefir (per 100ml).

Kefir, which is a dairy drink packed with billions of live cultures, calcium and a whole lot of protein, has been taking the UK by storm – with over 10 million people now consuming kefir products as well as over 31 million views of kefir-related videos on TikTok.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Consumed as a milk alternative at breakfast, in a smoothie, enjoyed as a drink or even as a post-workout recovery snack, many swear by it.

Health guru and nutritionist, Suzie Sawyer, explains why: “From a nutritional perspective, we always look to the gut for complete wellbeing. This is one of the many reasons kefir drinks make such a great health choice. Kefir naturally provide live cultures, produced during the all-important fermentation process. The cultures help to restore the natural equilibrium of the gut, maintaining the delicate balance of healthy bacteria. Once the gut is well-balanced, not only will digestion run smoothly, but the immune system will also be well supported and our overall health will improve.

“With 70% of the immune system living in the gut, it’s great that Beautiful Everyday Kefir contains vitamin B12 for normal immune support, together with gut-friendly calcium and fibre too. It’s also high in protein, so makes a great drink choice to start the day.

“Beautiful Everyday Kefir has absolutely no artificial sweeteners, gums or emulsifiers and provides an excellent nutritional boost for all the family. And how we feel is intrinsically linked to gut health which is perhaps why the word kefir literally means ‘feel good’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, Julie Ashfield, added: “We want to bring our shoppers a more affordable alternative to current Kefir drinks on the market as good gut health should be accessible to everyone. I’m excited to see Beautiful Everyday Kefir launch across our Aldi stores in the Southeast and Northeast regions.”