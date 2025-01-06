New job for 2025: Here are 12 new job openings in Wakefield including games master and beautician

These jobs have all become available this week.These jobs have all become available this week.
By Kara McKune
Published 6th Jan 2025, 09:00 GMT
Here are 12 job openings that have become available across the district as we enter 2025.

From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.

From becoming a games master at a popular escape room to a team member at Home Bargains, any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career this new year.

All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.

Up to £26,780 a year. The role comes with a basic salary of up to £26,780 with a very easily achievable OTE of up to £37,948 per annum.

1. D. M. Keith - Service Advisor

Up to £26,780 a year. The role comes with a basic salary of up to £26,780 with a very easily achievable OTE of up to £37,948 per annum. Photo: Google Maps

The successful candidate will maintain a welcoming atmosphere and ensuring a prompt and enjoyable shopping experience for customers.

2. Home Bargains - Team Member

The successful candidate will maintain a welcoming atmosphere and ensuring a prompt and enjoyable shopping experience for customers. Photo: Google Maps

As a Games Master the successful candidate will run escape games, assisting players in the form of hints and clues. This would also involve the resetting of the rooms to exact specifications to make sure they are ready to welcome the next players into the room.

3. Enigma Live Escape Rooms - Games master/scare actor

As a Games Master the successful candidate will run escape games, assisting players in the form of hints and clues. This would also involve the resetting of the rooms to exact specifications to make sure they are ready to welcome the next players into the room. Photo: Google Maps

£14 - £16 an hour. Applications are invited from time served Joiners/Multi Skilled tradespersons to work on mainly domestic repair contracts throughout Yorkshire.

4. Prodrive Property Maintenance - Joiner/Multi Skilled operatives

£14 - £16 an hour. Applications are invited from time served Joiners/Multi Skilled tradespersons to work on mainly domestic repair contracts throughout Yorkshire. Photo: Google Maps

