New job for 2025: Here are 14 new job openings in Pontefract and Castleford including trainee butcher and Haribo worker

From Junction 32 to Pontefract town centre, the district is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.

Over the past two weeks, a wide range of job opportunities have arisen including becoming a trainee butcher for Dovecoat Park or as a receptionist for the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust.

Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career this new year.

All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.

1 . Stuart Road Surgery - Receptionist £11.44 an hour. the successful candidate will meet, greet and book in patients visiting the practice and act as a first point of contact and facilitate patients accessing the clinical care provided by the practice.

2 . Haribo UK - Packing and Production Operative £28,080.24 a year. The successful candidate will have previous experience in Food Manufacturing or wider manufacturing and a good level of verbal and written communication skills.

3 . The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust - Receptionist £23,615 a year. Key responsibilities include providing a warm welcome to all patients and relatives who are in contact with the department and promoting effective customer-focused communication with patients and service users by both telephone and face to face.