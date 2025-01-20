New job for 2025: Here are 14 new job openings in Pontefract and Castleford including trainee butcher and Haribo worker

From Junction 32 to Pontefract town centre, the district is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.
Over the past two weeks, a wide range of job opportunities have arisen including becoming a trainee butcher for Dovecoat Park or as a receptionist for the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust.
Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career this new year.
All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.
1. Stuart Road Surgery - Receptionist
£11.44 an hour. the successful candidate will meet, greet and book in patients visiting the practice and act as a first point of contact and facilitate patients accessing the clinical care provided by the practice. Photo: Google Maps
2. Haribo UK - Packing and Production Operative
£28,080.24 a year. The successful candidate will have previous experience in Food Manufacturing or wider manufacturing and a good level of verbal and written communication skills. Photo: Google Maps
3. The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust - Receptionist
£23,615 a year. Key responsibilities include providing a warm welcome to all patients and relatives who are in contact with the department and promoting effective customer-focused communication with patients and service users by both telephone and face to face. Photo: Google Maps
4. New Balance - Retail Associate
Part-time. The successful candidate will deliver total customer satisfaction to every customer, following the end-to-end customer journey – from entering the store to leaving the store. Photo: Google Maps
