New job for Christmas: Here are 14 new job openings in Pontefract and Castleford including basketball coach

By Kara McKune
Published 8th Dec 2024, 09:00 BST
As the festive season approaches, here are 14 job openings that have become available across the district this week.

From Junction 32 to Pontefract town centre, the district is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.

Now, with Christmas rapidly approaching, a wide range of job opportunities have arisen including working as a content creator or as a basketball coach.

Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career, as winter draws in.

All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.

Here are 14 new job roles in and around Pontefract and Castleford.

Full-time.Key duties include assisting Operators to achieve departmental targets, completing comprehensive training to become a fully qualified Machine Operator and following health and safety guidelines.

1. Haribo UK - Packing and Production Operatives

Full-time.Key duties include assisting Operators to achieve departmental targets, completing comprehensive training to become a fully qualified Machine Operator and following health and safety guidelines. Photo: Google Maps

Permanent. The successful candidate will support the manager in the control of the store operating costs, stock replenishment and staff, at all times working towards maximising store profitability and productivity whilst protecting Company property, stocks and moneys.

2. Bodycare - Sales Assistants

Permanent. The successful candidate will support the manager in the control of the store operating costs, stock replenishment and staff, at all times working towards maximising store profitability and productivity whilst protecting Company property, stocks and moneys. Photo: Google Maps

£11.86 - £14.23 an hour - Full-time. The successful candidate will delight guests front of house by optimising guest experience, handling cash, cleaning, and maintaining food safety and run the engine that is middle of house by managing food prep and cleaning, with top communication, speed and accuracy, all whilst maintaining food safety.

3. KFC - Team Member

£11.86 - £14.23 an hour - Full-time. The successful candidate will delight guests front of house by optimising guest experience, handling cash, cleaning, and maintaining food safety and run the engine that is middle of house by managing food prep and cleaning, with top communication, speed and accuracy, all whilst maintaining food safety. Photo: Google Maps

£22,757 a year - Full-time. The successful candidate will follow Standard Operating Procedures, produce the required product to our high standards and have an attention to detail when data inputting.

4. Valeo Foods - Skilled Machine Operator

£22,757 a year - Full-time. The successful candidate will follow Standard Operating Procedures, produce the required product to our high standards and have an attention to detail when data inputting. Photo: Google Maps

