New job for Christmas: Here are 14 new job openings in Wakefield - including working as Santa Claus

The Children's Family Trust - Administrator £25,814 a year - Permanent, Part-time. The successful candidate will use their top-notch admin skills to support the team by providing essential clerical and administrative support, managing diaries, assisting with report writing, creation of case files in line with regulatory requirements and keeping the database up to date and analysing data.

Scope - Sales Assistant £12 an hour - Part-time. The successful candidate will work alongside the shop team and use their creativity and flair to flourish in the retail environment.

Ossett Brewery Pub Company Ltd - Bar Staff From £11.44 an hour - Permanent, Part-time.The successful candidates must demonstrate great communication skills, be self-motivated with a good eye for detail and above all a passion for delivering the highest standards of customer service.