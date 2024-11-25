These jobs have all become available across the district.These jobs have all become available across the district.
New job for Christmas: Here are 14 new job openings in Wakefield - including working as Santa Claus

By Kara McKune
Published 25th Nov 2024, 09:00 BST
As the festive season approaches, here are 14 job openings that have become available across the district this week.

From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.

Now, with Christmas rapidly approaching, a wide range of job opportunities have arisen including becoming Santa Claus for a popular Wakefield farm or a social media executive for Bonmarche.

Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career, as winter draws in.

Here are 14 new job roles in and around Wakefield.

£25,814 a year - Permanent, Part-time. The successful candidate will use their top-notch admin skills to support the team by providing essential clerical and administrative support, managing diaries, assisting with report writing, creation of case files in line with regulatory requirements and keeping the database up to date and analysing data.

1. The Children's Family Trust - Administrator

£25,814 a year - Permanent, Part-time. The successful candidate will use their top-notch admin skills to support the team by providing essential clerical and administrative support, managing diaries, assisting with report writing, creation of case files in line with regulatory requirements and keeping the database up to date and analysing data. Photo: Google Maps

£12 an hour - Part-time. The successful candidate will work alongside the shop team and use their creativity and flair to flourish in the retail environment.

2. Scope - Sales Assistant

£12 an hour - Part-time. The successful candidate will work alongside the shop team and use their creativity and flair to flourish in the retail environment. Photo: Google Maps

From £11.44 an hour - Permanent, Part-time.The successful candidates must demonstrate great communication skills, be self-motivated with a good eye for detail and above all a passion for delivering the highest standards of customer service.

3. Ossett Brewery Pub Company Ltd - Bar Staff

From £11.44 an hour - Permanent, Part-time.The successful candidates must demonstrate great communication skills, be self-motivated with a good eye for detail and above all a passion for delivering the highest standards of customer service. Photo: Google Maps

£11.73 an hour - Permanent. Key duties include answering calls from patients to request appointments ensuring sufficient information is taken to enable, navigate patient to the correct clinician or service, deal with minor complaints and answer general queries.

4. Trinity Medical Centre - Receptionist

£11.73 an hour - Permanent. Key duties include answering calls from patients to request appointments ensuring sufficient information is taken to enable, navigate patient to the correct clinician or service, deal with minor complaints and answer general queries. Photo: Google Maps

