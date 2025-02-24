From Junction 32 to Pontefract town centre, the district is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.
1. Domino's - Team member
£11.44 - £12.10 an hour. Key duties include preparing quality pizzas at an incredible pace and keeping the prep area clean and hygienic. Photo: Google Maps
2. DIY Kitchens - Factory Operative
From £11.50 an hour. The successful candidate must have previous warehouse experience, and be able to work in a fast paced environment. Photo: Google Maps
3. WHSmith - Sales assistant
Up to £11.50 an hour. Key duties include delivering an exceptional customer service to all customers and carrying out stock replenishment, ensuring all areas of the store remain tidy and inviting for our customers to shop. Photo: Google Maps
4. KFC - Team member
Up to £11.44 an hour. The successful canidate will delight guests front of house by optimising guest experience, handling cash, cleaning, and maintaining food safety and run the engine that is middle of house by managing food prep and cleaning, with top communication, speed and accuracy, all whilst maintaining food safety. Photo: Google Maps
