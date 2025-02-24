These jobs have all become available across Pontefract and Castleford.These jobs have all become available across Pontefract and Castleford.
New job in Pontefract: Here are 12 new job openings in Pontefract and Castleford including Farmer Copleys' event coordinator

By Kara McKune
Published 24th Feb 2025, 09:00 BST
From working at Farmer Copleys to becoming a trainee butcher, here are 12 new jobs that have become available across the district.

From Junction 32 to Pontefract town centre, the district is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.

Here are 12 new job openings across Pontefract and Castleford.

£11.44 - £12.10 an hour. Key duties include preparing quality pizzas at an incredible pace and keeping the prep area clean and hygienic.

1. Domino's - Team member

£11.44 - £12.10 an hour. Key duties include preparing quality pizzas at an incredible pace and keeping the prep area clean and hygienic.

From £11.50 an hour. The successful candidate must have previous warehouse experience, and be able to work in a fast paced environment.

2. DIY Kitchens - Factory Operative

From £11.50 an hour. The successful candidate must have previous warehouse experience, and be able to work in a fast paced environment.

Up to £11.50 an hour. Key duties include delivering an exceptional customer service to all customers and carrying out stock replenishment, ensuring all areas of the store remain tidy and inviting for our customers to shop.

3. WHSmith - Sales assistant

Up to £11.50 an hour. Key duties include delivering an exceptional customer service to all customers and carrying out stock replenishment, ensuring all areas of the store remain tidy and inviting for our customers to shop.

Up to £11.44 an hour. The successful canidate will delight guests front of house by optimising guest experience, handling cash, cleaning, and maintaining food safety and run the engine that is middle of house by managing food prep and cleaning, with top communication, speed and accuracy, all whilst maintaining food safety.

4. KFC - Team member

Up to £11.44 an hour. The successful canidate will delight guests front of house by optimising guest experience, handling cash, cleaning, and maintaining food safety and run the engine that is middle of house by managing food prep and cleaning, with top communication, speed and accuracy, all whilst maintaining food safety.

