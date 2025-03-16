New job in Pontefract: Here are 16 new job openings in Pontefract and Castleford including gelato maker and pharmacist

From Junction 32 to Pontefract town centre, the district is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.
All jobs can be found on Indeed.
1. Haribo UK - General Assistant
The successful candidate will serve food and beverages to guests in a friendly and professional manner, provide excellent service by being attentive to guests' needs at every point on their customer journey and collaborate with all colleagues to ensure the smooth flow of operations.
2. HC-One: Priory Gardens - Care Assistant
Under the guidance of a registered nurse, the successful candidate will take responsibility for the physical and emotional well being and social needs of residents. This includes assisting residents with personal care activities such as washing, personal hygiene, dressing and assisting with meals.
3. Farmer Copleys - Gelato & Jam Maker/Front of House Assistant
The successful candidate will help to make gelato using the freshest of ingredients, help to prepare, cook and jar signature jams ensuring the highest quality products and engage with customers, serving coffee, gelato and jams with a genuine smile, ensuring that they have the very best experience possible.
4. Domino's Pizza - Delivery Driver
The successful candidate will deliver products safely and securely, avoiding unnecessary risks by adhering to all safety and security procedures, and have a full UK or EU driving license held with no more than six points and no bans within the last five years.