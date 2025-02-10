These jobs have all become available across the district.placeholder image
These jobs have all become available across the district.

New job in Wakefield: Here are 12 new job openings in Wakefield including bus driver and receptionist

By Kara McKune
Published 10th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
Here are 12 job openings that have recently become available across the district.

From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.

From becoming a baker for Warbutons, or working as a barista for Starbucks any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career.

All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.

Key duties include being the face of the studio, greeting customers in person and over the phone, responding to membership inquiries from new and existing members and promoting all studio events.

1. Sanctuary Health & Wellbeing - Receptionist/Management Assistant

Key duties include being the face of the studio, greeting customers in person and over the phone, responding to membership inquiries from new and existing members and promoting all studio events. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Key duties include making speciality drinks and serving sandwiches, cakes, and pastries and serving customers.

2. Starbucks - Barista

Key duties include making speciality drinks and serving sandwiches, cakes, and pastries and serving customers. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
The successful candidate will greet customers and give great service by listening to their need and provide advice to customers on their perfume choices.

3. The Perfume Shop - Sales Adviso

The successful candidate will greet customers and give great service by listening to their need and provide advice to customers on their perfume choices. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
The successful candidate will love working with a great team of people and understand the importance of good practice and kitchen hygiene and need to be able to work and thrive in a busy food environment.

4. Blacker Hall Farm Shop - Kitchen Porter

The successful candidate will love working with a great team of people and understand the importance of good practice and kitchen hygiene and need to be able to work and thrive in a busy food environment. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WakefieldTrinity WalkStarbucks
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice